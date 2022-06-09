Quebec confirms 98 cases of monkeypox

Quebec's health ministry reported 98 confirmed cases of monkeypox Thursday, which is an increase of eight additional cases from two days ago.

The Ministry of Health also said since it started offering the smallpox vaccine on May 27 to close contacts of the infected people, 1,622 doses have been given out.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that spreads through prolonged, close contact with another person from air droplets, skin-to-skin contact, and bodily fluids.

It comes from the same family of viruses that cause smallpox and is considered to be a mild disease.

The vast majority of monkeypox cases in Canada are in Quebec.