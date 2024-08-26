Quebec colleges adapting to new realities under updated French-language laws

Quebec college students are back in class and the 2024-2025 group will be the first to have to comply with all the requirements in the updated French-language law.

For students and the CEGEPs, it means big changes.

At Vanier College's administration building, work has been going on for months to prepare for the new reality.

"This fall — fall 2024 — the three course requirements for both certificate and non certificate students is effective, and it's been challenging," said Vanier's director general, John McMahon.

McMahon said the school has had to adapt each of its programs to offer core courses in both languages, and to make space for additional French courses; some existing classes had to be sacrificed.

"There have been some job losses in program areas, particularly in areas of complimentary courses, and specifically, modern languages," said McMahon.

Many students CTV News spoke to said they were taking it in stride and were confident they could adhere to the French-language requirements.

At Dawson College, there is concern over how the new rules will impact Indigenous students, most of whom were not educated in French, but do not have eligibility certificates.

They will now have to take three core courses in French.

The student union at Dawson has started a petition calling for an exemption.

"Indigenous students in Quebec already face many barriers in pursuing education at CEGEP, and Law 14 only worsens these challenges," said the union.

"We support the petition," said Dawson College Director General Diane Gauvin. "We believe there should be accomodations for Indigenous students."

Gauvin said the overall impact of the new language rules on students remains to be seen, but she worries the rollout has been too quick.

"What we've said since the beginning is what we're concerned about is the transition and the fact that there has been no time for students to, for example, improve their French while they were in high school," said Gauvin. "It's implemented right away."

Both schools say that while the new rules have been difficult to implement, they have not resulted in a drop in enrolment.