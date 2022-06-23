Quebec cleaner who was fired for refusing to wear mask at work dismissed by courts

A cleaning employee who refused to wear a mask at work and who consequently lost her job a year ago has had her complaint rejected by the courts.

The employee, who worked for a cleaning service, had gone to Quebec's Administrative Labour Tribunal and invoked the act governing labour standards.

She alleged that she was the victim of a "dismissal without just and sufficient cause" in May 2021 because she refused to wear a mask at work.

However, the court ruled that the maintenance worker had not in fact been dismissed, and that her refusal to wear the mask, without a medical exemption and despite strict instructions to wear the mask at work, amounted to a resignation on her part.

The Labour Administrative Tribunal explained that it was the worker's choice at the time and that it was her refusal to respect the instructions that forced her employer to terminate her services.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on June 23, 2022.