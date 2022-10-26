Quebec City 'Santa Claus' charged with sexual assault

A Quebec City man who is reportedly a popular Santa Claus impersonator has been charged with several sexual assault and drug-related offences.

Quebec provincial police arrested 71-year-old Réjean Bacon on Wednesday to face charges of voyeurism, sexual assault, possession and trafficking of drugs, breach of an undertaking, and obtaining sexual services, according to a news release from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). Police allege he sexually assaulted five women.

Media reports say he is a popular Santa Claus impersonator in the Quebec City area. Images of a man dressed in a Santa suit on a Facebook profile under the name Réjean Bacon match the photo of the accused that was included in the news release.

Police said he was initially arrested last May as part of investigation by the SQ's Integrated Pimping Enforcement Team, which executed a search warrant on his home and seized his computers. The accused was then released on conditions.

After investigators examined the contents of his computers, police referred the case to the prosecutor to lay charges.

"Since several victims were identified, the Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure (SCIMS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, was deployed," the SQ said in the release.

Anyone with information about Bacon is asked to contact the SQ Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.