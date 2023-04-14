Quebec City police make arrest in fireworks-launching drone case

A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.

Quebec City police said in a statement that a 51-year-old man was arrested around 1 a.m. in a residence in the Charlesbourg borough on arson and mischief charges.

"Over the past two weeks, police officers from the SPVQ and firefighters from the Quebec City Fire department (SPCIQ) intervened on several occasions concerning fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel sector. An investigation, led by the SPVQ's General Crimes Unit, was to identify and locate the operator of the drone. Several police resources have been mobilized," the release said.

The 51-year-old man is being held in custody pending his appearance in court on Friday.

Any other information related to this case can be communicated to the police in a confidential manner by calling (418) 641-AGIR (2447) or 1 888 641-AGIR for people outside Quebec City.