MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec City police investigate attempted murder

    Quebec City Police Service insignia spvq
    Share

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating an attempted murder that took place in a home on Saint-David Avenue early Friday morning.

    Shortly after midnight, a man called 911 to report that he had just found an injured 32-year-old man on the street.

    He housed the victim in his car until first-responders arrived.

    The victim, who was in a "semi-conscious" state, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

    However, initial information indicates that this "was not a random act."

    A security perimeter was set up at the location where the victim was found and at the residence where the assault is believed to have occurred.

    Police warn that the roadblock on Saint-David Avenue may remain in place for part of the morning on Friday.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News