Quebec City police investigate attempted murder

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating an attempted murder that took place in a home on Saint-David Avenue early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a man called 911 to report that he had just found an injured 32-year-old man on the street.

He housed the victim in his car until first-responders arrived.

The victim, who was in a "semi-conscious" state, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

However, initial information indicates that this "was not a random act."

A security perimeter was set up at the location where the victim was found and at the residence where the assault is believed to have occurred.

Police warn that the roadblock on Saint-David Avenue may remain in place for part of the morning on Friday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2024.