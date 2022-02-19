After a slow start Friday evening, Quebec City is packed Saturday for what some are calling the “Woodstock for Freedom,” an offshoot of the “freedom convoy” protest against COVID-19 health measures that began in Ottawa last month.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say three arrests have been made so far.

Quebec City police have made three arrests but say the majority of protestors are peaceful @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ozEYl8e7Jt — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 19, 2022

Although a small crowd gathered before the National Assembly Friday night, the demonstration quickly fizzled out due to low attendance. But on Saturday around 11 a.m. heavy trucks, a school bus and tractors bagen parking on Rene-Levesque Blvd — the only place where said vehicles are permitted, according to the SPVQ.

Police officers patrol the streets as hundreds of people demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Within a few hours, it became clear that the cold weather and heavy snow wouldn't impact crowd sizes too significantly. According to organizers, the weekend’s events are scheduled to include concerts, speeches, and even a meditation session, despite persistant horn-honking.

The area in front of the stage is completely packed with protestors. There are more on Grande Allee and on Rene Levesque Boulevard where the trucks/tractors/school buses are parked @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/7PwLERS7jH — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 19, 2022

Protesters were seen forming a human chain to carry bags of stuffed animals to a stage near the Tourny fountain, where organizers distributed the toys to children at the event.

Organizers of the event gathered at the stage at around 1:30 p.m.

"We are here to cry out (for) all the suffering of the people of Quebec," Kevin Grenier, an organizer of the event, told the crowd.

"The pandemic, it's over, it's over, we have to abolish everything, we're tired, that's enough," said protestor Christian Martel, who called for an outright end to the vaccine passport and mandates requiring children to be masked at school.

Vaccine passports are no longer needed to enter big box stores, as well as branches of the SQDC and the SAQ. As of Feb. 21, it will no longer be required in places of worship. It is set to be completely withdrawn as of March 14, when a majority of the sanitary measures will have been relaxed.

Quebec City’s first round of protests took place a few weeks ago, with participants vowing to return for the weekend of Feb. 18. This time around, the city’s police have been granted further power to close streets as a preventative measures, if necessary.

Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier, centre, shakes hand with supporters as hundreds of people demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

During Quebec’s initial four-day demonstration, police made three arrests and handed out 170 tickets.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, police have cracked down on demonstrators, sometimes with the use of pepper spray and with over 100 arrests made. The nation’s capital is officially entering its fourth week of non-stop protests.

With files from CTV's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press.