

CTV Montreal





The mother of Rosalie Gagnon, a two-year-old girl whose body was found in a garbage bin last week in the Charlesbourg area of Quebec City, was charged with second-degree murder of the child.

Audrey Gagnon has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body. Her two-year-old daughter, Rosalie, was stabbed to death and left in a garbage bin. pic.twitter.com/v1Mx7tTzPr — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) April 27, 2018

Charges of second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a corpse were filed against the Audrey Gagnon Friday morning at the Quebec City Courthouse.

Gagnon's two-year-old daughter Rosalie was found dead last week.

Audrey Gagnon was charged with arson and obstruction of justice after being taken into custody last week.

Quebec City police have previously said that Gagnon was the only suspect in her daughter's death and the criminal investigation was ongoing.

Rosalie was repeatedly stabbed and found dead in a garbage can near a single-family home in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough.

Gagnon was arrested last Wednesday, along with a man who was released without charges.

With files from the Canadian Press.