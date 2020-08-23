Advertisement
Quebec City heritage building destroyed by fire
Around 50 Quebec City firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire after a heritage building was engulfed in flames. SOURCE: SPCIQ/Twitter
QUEBEC CITY -- A residential building built in 1885 was engulfed in flames on Saturday night in Quebec City.
A neighbour called 911 at around 10:15 p.m. after they saw smoke billowing from the roof at the back of the building on Scott St. in the La Cite-Limoilou district.
When firefighters arrived, the flames quickly spread to the three-story heritage building, attached to the neighbouring buildings. All their residents were evacuated during the three-alarm fire.
About fifty firefighters fought the flames until 12:53 a.m. Sunday.
No one was injured, but the occupants of the burned-out building were unable to return to their homes.
The Quebec City fire department will conduct an investigation to determine the origin of the fire.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.