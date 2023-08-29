Quebec City cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car, driver arrested

Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon