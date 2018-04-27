Quebec City: Audrey Gagnon charged with second-degree murder
Audrey Gagnon is escorted by police on her way to the courthouse in Quebec City, Thursday, April 19, 2018. A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 9:47AM EDT
The mother of Rosalie Gagnon, a two-year-old girl whose body was found in a garbage bin last week in the Charlesbourg area of Quebec City, was charged with second-degree murder of the child.
Audrey Gagnon has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body. Her two-year-old daughter, Rosalie, was stabbed to death and left in a garbage bin. pic.twitter.com/v1Mx7tTzPr— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) April 27, 2018
Charges of second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a corpse were filed against the Audrey Gagnon Friday morning at the Quebec City Courthouse.
Gagnon's two-year-old daughter Rosalie was found dead last week.
Audrey Gagnon was charged with arson and obstruction of justice after being taken into custody last week.
Quebec City police have previously said that Gagnon was the only suspect in her daughter's death and the criminal investigation was ongoing.
Rosalie was repeatedly stabbed and found dead in a garbage can near a single-family home in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough.
Gagnon was arrested last Wednesday, along with a man who was released without charges.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Latest Montreal News
- Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux leaving politics: Report
- Montreal-based vlogger faces ire over "alternative" cancer remedies
- National Gallery of Canada will hold on to Chagall painting, "La Tour Eiffel"
- Woman in her 20's killed in collision in Outaouais
- Social services just a phone call away with launch of 211