Quebec chief coroner orders public inquiry into Abdulla Shaikh, suspected of killing three at random

Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh, who is suspected of killing the three men at random last week.

The inquiry will also look at the deaths of Shaikh's alleged victims, André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj, Alex Levis-Crevier.

Chief Coroner Pascale Descary called for the inquiry on Aug. 8, four days after Shaikh was shot dead by police at the Pierre Motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough at 7 a.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the 48 hours prior, he allegedly gunned down three men in Montreal and Laval, a suburb north of the city.

Two men, aged 64 and 48, were fatally shot about an hour apart Tuesday night before a third man, a 22-year-old, was killed Wednesday evening.

Coroner Gehane Kamel will oversee the inquiry with the assistance of a prosecutor who has not yet been named.

Kamel has presided over several high-profile inquiries, including hearings following the 2020 death of Joyce Echaquan, and the investigation into deaths at the Herron care home during Quebec's first COVID-19 wave.

