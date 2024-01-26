Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties

Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit, according to the Archdiocese of Quebec.

A statement from the archdiocese issued on Friday said he is "temporarily withdrawing from his activities until the situation is clarified" and that he "categorically denies the allegations made against him since yesterday, which he considers unfounded."

Lacroix's name was among 15 added to a list of alleged perpetrators filed in Quebec Superior Court on Thursday, The Canadian Press reported. The class-action suit was authorized in 2022 and covers anyone who was sexually assaulted by clergy or lay personnel who were under the responsibility of the Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec City, dating back to 1940.

The allegations against Lacroix, 66, the current archbishop of Quebec City, date back to 1987 and 1988 and involve an alleged victim who was 17 at the time.

The archdiocese said in its statement that it accepted his decision to step aside "with sadness" and that a personal address from him will be shared with the diocese of Quebec City and the media in the coming days.

"The diocesan authorities will continue to move forward with the process of collective action, respecting the truth and offering reparation to survivors of sexual abuse," reads the statement.

Arsenault Dufresne Wee, the Montreal law firm that launched the lawsuit, has said that 147 people have come forward with sex-assault allegations involving more than 100 priests or staff members.

Pope Francis designated Lacroix as cardinal in January 2014 and he was a central figure during the papal visit in July 2022.

