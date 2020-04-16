MONTREAL -- Nearly two thirds of Quebec cancer patients say their treatments are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the Coalition priorité cancer au Québec.

Out of 592 respondents across most regions of Quebec, 60.8 per cent said their care is being affected by the health crisis. Nearly 77 per cent said they’re feeling anxious or like their existing psychological health problems are worsening, mainly caused by an inaccessibility to treatment.

Patients are also concerned about jeopardizing their prognosis, of catching COVID-19 and of isolation preventing them from seeing and getting help from their loved ones.

Nearly a third of respondents whose appointments have been postponed or cancelled said they’re concerned about follow-ups. The Coalition priorité cancer au Québec is asking the provincial government to reorganize certain services so that follow-ups are maintained, and for a recovery plan to be created after the pandemic, which would monitor wait times for services.

The coalition also hopes to set up a special line for oncology patients so they can communicate with professionals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.