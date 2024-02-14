MONTREAL
    Quebec campaign shines light on breast cancer disparities for Black women

    One in eight Quebec women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and it's the most common cancer in females, but there's a specific type that disproportionately affects women of African descent.

    It's called triple negative breast cancer — it's a rarer, more aggressive form of cancer, with fewer treatment options. It's also less responsive to hormone therapy and targeted therapies.

    A new awareness campaign in Quebec aims to highlight the fact that health outcomes can be different for women of colour. They face higher mortality rates because of a wide range of factors, including disparities in screening, diagnosis, access to care, and a lack of data on the specific cases of Black and racialized women.

    CTV News spoke to Dorothy Rhau, the president of Audace au Feminin, who is also one of the honourary presidents of the awareness campaign. She says she wants to break the silence on this issue, which hits close to home.

    The goal of the campaign is to promote access to preventive care for all women and to encourage mammograms starting at 40 years old because early detection is key.

    The campaign uses humour to tackle a serious subject and launches with a fundraising art exhibition on Thursday called "Man of colors for his sisters." It also features works by artist St. Ghor.

    The event starts at Mael Galerie in Old Montreal at 5:00 p.m.

