MONTREAL -- Quebec broke another record for new COVID-19 positive cases Saturday, as public health authorities reported that 1,279 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The previous high mark was Oct. 2, when 1,161 people tested positive.

The new cases bring the total number of positive novel coronavirus cases in the province to 92,297 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the province announced that six more people have died due to the disease since Friday, in addition to eight people who died between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15, and one person who died at an unknown date. The province also subtracted one death from the total number of deaths after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

Three deaths were reported in Laval (704 total) and the Monteregie (658 total), two deaths were reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (29 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (43 total) and the Laurentians (291 total), and one in Montreal (3,507 total) and the Gaspe (22 total).

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,032 people have died in the province due to COVID-19.

Montreal with 291 new cases (38,968 total), Monteregie with 194 new cases (13,478 total), Quebec City with 185 new cases (6,917), and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec with 129 new cases (3,397 total) saw the highest increase in cases.