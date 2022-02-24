QUEBEC CITY -- The war in Ukraine is likely to affect Quebecers in more ways than one, according to Finance Minister Eric Girard, warning that, to start, gas prices could rise further.

If a war with Russia continues, it will increase pressure on the markets, create more inflation, and reduce economic growth, he explained Thursday.

The budget he plans to present on March 22 will therefore contain a reserve to counter the possible economic effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"To the extent that there is more uncertainty, it may be necessary to have larger reserves," said Girard in a press scrum at the National Assembly.

Liberal finance critic Carlos Leitao had just called on the minister to rewrite part of his budget and set aside "a few billion dollars."

He also warned that the Russian invasion of its neighbour will affect the price of oil, which is already over US$100 a barrel.

"It will continue to accelerate... inflation at five per cent is almost like the good old days," he said.

"It will go to a lot more than that in the coming months. The effect of inflation is cumulative: prices go up, up, up and it's very rare that they go down."

HELP FOR QUEBEC BUSINESSES

Upon arriving in the legislature, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon stated the obvious: "This is not good news."

But he went on to give some more reassuring analysis.

"Quebec companies that are dependent on Ukraine or Russia, because there may be some, we will help them. We've done it in softwood lumber, we've done it in every conflict," said Fitzgibbon.

"So I want to reassure all Quebec companies, if they have financial difficulties due to the lack of international relations that will be happening, we will be there," he added.

QUEBEC CONDEMNS INVASION, SYMPATHIZES WITH UKRAINE

iin the morning, all parties in the National Assembly condemned the Russian invasion, starting with Premier François Legault, who tweeted that his "thoughts are with the Ukrainian people."

His minister for international relations, Nadine Girault, described the situation as "absolutely appalling."

She affirmed that Quebec supports Canada's decision to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

Quebec is also ready to offer "material support" and humanitarian aid, and will open its doors to refugees, she added, without giving further details.

For Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of Québec Solidaire, the scenes coming out of Europe are "extremely worrying" and "unprecedented for my generation."

"It's unacceptable," he said, adding that he sympathizes with the Ukrainian community in Quebec, which is going through "extremely difficult" times.

"It's hard to imagine what it means, to know that your native land is invaded in this way by a foreign power," he said.

The parliamentary leader of the Parti Québécois, Joël Arseneau, spoke of a "dark day for democracy in the West," calling for serious economic repercussions.

"What we want is for NATO and the countries of Europe and North America to come together and impose the strongest sanctions," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 24, 2022.