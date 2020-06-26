SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Just two days after announcing it will move to weekly COVID-19 data updates, the Quebec government on Friday reversed course, announcing it will resume publishing daily updates as of Monday.

Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, confirmed that change of plans during a news conference in the Eastern Townships on Friday afternoon.

Arruda said he didn't want to dig in his heels on the issue, and had reflected on the matter after being criticized for rolling back the daily updates on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths to only once a week.

"People reacted, and they reacted more than I expected, and so no problem, we'll go back to reporting them daily," he said. "Given the situation, I don't have a problem taking a step back."



Arruda had said epidemiologists prefer to publish weekly data as it better reflects trends, and also that he'd felt some people were tired or concerned about hearing the daily updates on new cases and deaths.



"Myself and my team, we discussed that as the rates are getting lower, we would publish once a week, but the reaction of the population, of the media, thinking that we want to hide information, I discussed with authorities and we all agree with (providing daily updates again)," he said. "I was thinking people didn't want to hear about COVID-19 anymore, but that was not the case."

The decision to move to weekly updates was met with strong reaction, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said he hoped Quebec, where the pandemic is still active, would continue to be transparent and open with its residents.

Quebec's new health minister, Christian Dube, also confirmed in a tweet Friday that the decision had been reversed.



"We're listening," he wrote. "Since the start of the pandemic, our government has always been transparent. We will continue to be."

Nous sommes à l’écoute : dès lundi, la publication des bilans quotidiens quant à l’évolution de la #COVID19 reprendra. Depuis le début de la pandémie, notre gouvernement a toujours été transparent. Nous allons continuer de l’être. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 26, 2020

Arruda likened it to prescribing medication.

"It's like when you give a prescription and there are side effects, you don't give that prescription anymore," he said.



This is a breaking news development and will be updated.