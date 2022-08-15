Quebec auditor general releasing review on province's finances ahead of election

Quebec's auditor general is releasing her review on the finance minister's pre-election report on the province's finances Monday.

Guylaine Leclerc had been tasked with determining whether the financial forecasts, estimates and assumptions made ahead of the October provincial election are plausible.

Finance Minister Éric Girard is slated to present his pre-election financial report later in the day after Leclerc releases her review.

The purpose of her review is to ensure that the party that wins the Oct. 3 election can't say it is surprised by an unexpected deficit or surplus after it takes office.

Her report also gives all the political parties the same framework to work with when producing costed election platforms.

Leclerc is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., with Girard's news conference is estimated to start one hour later.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2022.