MONTREAL -- Organized sports will return to Quebec beginning March 26, the province's sports minister announced Friday.

Gyms in red zones, such as Montreal, will also be reopened, according to Isabelle Charest.



A news conference is underway.





Progressive reopening for organized sports and activities as of March 26 in Quebec, announces Minister for Sport Isabelle Charest. No-contact practices in red zones up to 8 people, not including coach. In orange zone, can be indoors. @CTVMontreal — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) March 12, 2021

In orange zones, up to 12 people can practice together outside, but in all cases no games and tournaments. @CTVMontreal — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) March 12, 2021





-- this is a developing story that will be updated.