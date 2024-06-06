MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec adopts law to fine people who intimidate, harass politicians

    Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest announces an environment program for municipalities, Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Scott, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest announces an environment program for municipalities, Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Scott, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    Quebec's legislature has adopted a law that includes fines up to $1,500 for anyone who intimidates or harasses a politician.

    The Coalition Avenir Québec government has said the law is necessary to stem the rise in resignations of elected officials, particularly at the municipal level, but critics have said it threatens free speech rights.

    The government introduced the legislation shortly after an organization representing Quebec municipalities released a survey indicating 74 per cent of elected municipal leaders reported having experienced harassment and intimidation, and that 741 out of 8,000 had quit since elections were held across the province in 2021.

    Aside from fines, the law allows elected officials to ask the Superior Court for an injunction against a citizen who threatens, intimidates or harasses them.

    Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest amended the bill in response to criticism — including from media companies — to include wording that affirms the right of citizens to freely participate in public debates.

    Laforest also amended the bill to specify that Crown prosecutors rather than the provincial elections agency would be responsible for charging someone who threatens or intimidates a politician.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News