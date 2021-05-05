Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Montreal?
Here's what's open and closed under Quebec's lockdown measures
See current wait times at Quebec COVID-19 testing sites
Advertisement
MONTREAL -- Quebec is recording 915 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 354,390 since the start of the pandemic.
The province's health officials state there have been five additional deaths.
One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours; two were between April 28 and May 3 and two others were previous to April 28.
The total number of deaths is now 10,964.