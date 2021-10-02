MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday 640 more people have contracted COVID-19 and five people have died since Friday's update.

Public health was monitoring 623 active outbreaks within the territory Saturday morning. The Oct. 2 update was based on the results of 30,050 COVID-19 tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

Overall hospitalizations decreased by nine for a total of 301 with 32 fewer people receiving care.

Of those, there are 83 people in the ICU, an overall decrease of one.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 13,847 vaccine doses since Friday's update. Of those, 9,388 were delivered as second doses.

Of Quebecers aged 12 and up, 84 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 640 newly-reported cases, 422 were recorded among those who had gotten their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot at all.

Unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to public health.