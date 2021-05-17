MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 551 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 363,847 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province's health officials confirmed there were eight more deaths, for a total of 11,042.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while six were between May 10 and May 15.

Hospitalizations are down by seven, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 501.

Of those, 116 people are in intensive care; down by three.

To date, 345,794 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 15, 21,925 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals have administered 73,467 more vaccinations; 71,701 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,766 doses before May 16, for a total of 4,396,507, or 49 per cent of the population.

The province has so far received 4,578,079 vaccine doses.

This week, 1,299,340 doses are expected to arrive in the province: 917,280 doses of Pfizer, including 458,640 doses originally scheduled for next week, 233,960 doses of Moderna and 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca.