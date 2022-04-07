Quebec adds 28 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up to 1,582

Quebec is reporting another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday as well as 28 new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of deaths has risen to 14,482.

Hospitalizations are also up by 42 after 221 people were admitted to hospital and 179 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care fell by two, for a total of 64 on Thursday.

The provincial health ministry also recorded 3,777 new COVID-19 infections through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. It also logged 1,646 rapid antigen test results in the last 24 hours, 1,434 of which were positive.

The positivity rate jumped to 19.3 per cent in Quebec, which currently has 730 actives COVID-19 outbreaks across the province.

Health-care workers analyzed 23,006 samples on April 5.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province administered 32,210 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,782,432 shots given out in Quebec. Another 315,469 shots have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.

To date, health-care workers have administered 7,424,895 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,113,114 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population, and 4,345,754 third doses covering 53 per cent of the population.

Figures for fourth doses are not yet available on the Ministry of Health website. Fourth doses are open to people 70 and older in Quebec, as well as those living in long-term care homes, and others deemed high-risk.

On Monday, fourth doses, otherwise known as second booster shots, will be opened to people 60 and older.