Ending Quebec's state of emergency completely would 'kill people', warns public health director

QUEBEC CITY -

Ending the state of health emergency overnight in Quebec would be "killing people," warns interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.

He was testifying Wednesday before a parliamentary committee in favour of Bill 28, which extends certain exceptional government powers until Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Dr. Boileau, the government needs these transitional powers to maintain the efficiency of the health-care system.

In an exchange with Claire Samson, an independent MNA associated with the Conservative Party of Quebec, the public health expert said that we need to be "realistic."

"If we stop all this right now, we'll be facing enormous risks and we'll be killing people," he said. "We have to be realistic."

Samson had just said that she did not think the government needed the bill to deal with a new wave.

"What's stopping them from being prepared? I don't see what's stopping it," she said.

DUBE CALLED TO ORDER

Liberal health critic Monsef Derraji asked Boileau how he could say that COVID-19 was like a cold and at the same time call for the extension of exceptional powers.

This question caused Health Minister Christian Dubé, who was present during the exchange, to jump to his feet.

He tried several times to interrupt the two, but was sternly called to order by the chair of the health and social services committee, the CAQ's Luc Provençal.

"At no time does a minister have the right to interrupt an opposition parliamentarian when the latter is in the process of discussing, of having an exchange with the people who are present," he said.

"It would be desirable that this does not happen again. Mr. Minister, did you understand my message?" insisted Provençal, who was forced to suspend the meeting.

Derraji had just confronted Boileau with a recent statement by Premier François Legault to the effect that COVID-19 was ultimately just a cold.

Luc Boileau called the premier's remark 'true' and 'responsible.'



"COVID-19 is now like a cold for the majority of Quebecers thanks to vaccination," he said.

"If it's a cold, you just confirmed it, why so many exceptional measures?" said Derraji.



"Unbelievable!" exclaimed Dubé, drawing the disapproval of Provençal.

The specific consultations on Bill 28 continue Wednesday afternoon with the testimony of constitutional expert Patrick Taillon.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2022