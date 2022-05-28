Que. police recover firearm, cellphones, cash and cards during arrest

Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.

