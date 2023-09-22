Montreal

    • QS calls for environment minister to resign for 'lying by omission' over nickel air standards

    Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette responds to the Opposition during question period, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette responds to the Opposition during question period, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Quebec City -

    Québec solidaire (QS) called for the resignation of Environment Minister Benoit Charette on Friday after accusing him of lying about exceeding of nickel air standards in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.

    The Minister retaliated by demanding an "official apology" from QS MNA Sol Zanetti for having made a "shameful political recuperation."

    The confrontation comes as a by-election is in full swing in Quebec City's Jean-Talon riding.

    Air pollution is being monitored in Limoilou, mainly due to nickel shipment operations at the Port of Quebec.

    At a press conference in August on the release of data collected by sampling stations between October and December, the minister made no mention of the exceedance of the nickel standard in December and January.

    "He lied by omission," said Zanetti, the MNA for Jean-Lesage, whose riding includes Limoilou, in a press scrum on Friday.

    "He didn't correct the Port of Quebec, which was telling him something that wasn't true, and I think he knew it wasn't true. His role is to inform and protect us. What he's doing is not informing us; he's protecting the port and hiding information in abstruse, scientific documents that nobody understands except specialists," he said.

    "I demand an official apology from Sol Zanetti and invite him to elevate the debate on this issue," the minister said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

    "This political exploitation is shameful and unworthy of the role of MNA," he continued.

    He maintained that all the data had already been made public online on May 16.

    However, Zanetti maintained that the documents posted on the Données Québec website were simply incomprehensible.

    In support of his argument, he unrolled pages and pages of data from both Rouyn-Noranda and Quebec City sampling stations published on the site.

    This report was published by The Canadian Press in French on Sept. 22, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES War in Ukraine 'must end with our victory' Zelenskyy tells Parliament, PM pledges $650M in aid

    Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment" for further Ukraine aid.

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News