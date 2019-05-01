

CTV Montreal





Montreal-area commuters, get ready: public transit fares are going up for STM, STL, RTM, and RTL.

The price of a monthly STM pass is going up from $85 to $86.50 as of July 1.

A single transit fare is going up too, from $3.25 to $3.50.

Good news for children, full-time students of all ages and those 65 and older – those discount prices are staying the same.

Trains commuters and public transit users in Laval and Longueuil aren’t getting off the hook. They’ll also see fare increases averaging 2%.

Adapted transit prices are also going up.

“This indexation takes into account both inflation, the increase in the operating costs of public transit services and the maintenance of the balance of funding for services,” the regional transit authority ARTM said in a news release issued Wednesday.



Transit fares also went up an average of 2% last July 1.