7 days of strikes for Quebec's Common Front

Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike Friday.

The workers, including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, are members of a group of unions united under a Common Front.

The temporary strike came after the unions rejected the government's most recent contract offer, which included a salary increase of 12.7 per cent over five years.

It is the group's third temporary strike since early November, and the unions say it will be the last before they launch an unlimited strike.

Around 66,000 teachers who are members of a different union have been on strike since Nov. 23, while 80,000 nurses and other health care workers are set to begin a four-day strike Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday he's willing to offer the workers more money but wants unions to make concessions on management issues, such as the transfer of nurses between health facilities.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 8, 2023.