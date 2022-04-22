Public health warns of possible fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in circulation in Montreal

The regional health authority that covers South-Central Montreal is warning people about a string of overdose deaths over the past month with concern rising that fentanyl-laced crack could be circulating.

The health authority is concerned because one of the people who died had cocaine and fentanyl in their system. They can't, however, confirm if the crack was laced with fentanyl.

Montreal public health is urging drug users to be very careful, and anyone with information about crack-laced fentanyl can fill out a confidential form on their website.

Jean-Francois Mary at Montreal's safe-injection site CACTUS Montreal said it's not surprising that overdoses have spiked.

He said without proper control and surveillance over a drug supply, it's very possible for drugs to become contaminated.

"When you let anyone deal with cutting, preparing substances for human consumption with no control whatsoever, sometimes they get mixed up," he said. "Because there's no control of the supply chains they could all be considered amateur chemists. Sometimes mistake happens, and it leads to death."

Public health is advising those that do consume drugs to do so at a supervised injection site and be sure to have naloxone on hand in case of overdose.

Naloxone kits, which are available for free at pharmacies and health-care centres, can reverse overdose effects.