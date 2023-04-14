Public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne

Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years

A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.

