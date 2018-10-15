

A provincial tribute to former cabinet minister Lise Payette will take place in Montreal on Saturday Oct. 20.

Newly-elected Premier Francois Legault and several other dignitaries will be in attendance for the event which will be open to the public.

Payette was a journalist, TV host, author, politician, and a leader in Quebec's feminist movement.

She died on Sept. 5 at the age of 87.

Payette's family will be accepting condolences at Montreal City Hall as of 8:30 a.m., while a remembrance ceremony will happen at 3 p.m. at the Imperial Theatre.

An online register for condolences has been opened, although there will be a physical book to be signed at the two locations on Saturday.