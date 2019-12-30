MONTREAL -- Update, 8:45 a.m, Tuesday, Dec. 31: The Surete du Quebec has announced that the missing man was found safe in Les Coteaux.

---

Provincial police have asked for the public's help to find a 60-year-old man from Valleyfield.

The man was last seen on Dec. 30, around 2 p.m. in Valleyfield. He was wearing a black coat with green reflective bands on the sides, a shirt and a grey tank-top, a red and black hat, black pants and black boots.

His loved ones fear for her health and safety, the Surete du Quebec wrote in a press release.

The man is about 5 foot 6 and weighs about 155 lbs. He has grey hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or anonymously dial 1 800 659-4264.