

Daniel J. Rowe, Matt Gilmour, CTV News Montreal





The 28 provincial Liberal MNAs are preparing for an eventful parliamentary session at the National Assembly, as the party faces a steep uphill battle in the polls, remains without a permanent leader and tries to shift its focus away from the Island of Montreal.

A number of issues are on the agenda including how to get the party back on track at a pre-session caucus in Bromont, Estrie, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The party intends to shift its focus away from the Island of Montreal where the vase majority of its support is.

"We will continue to work in the regions of Quebec because this is where we got hit," said interim leader Pierre Arcand.

Leadership hopeful Dominique Anglade feels the party needs to reconnect with Quebecers.

"We have to be on the ground. We have to listen to the needs of the people," she said. "I've been going around in the different regions understanding what the issues are."

She said labour shortage remains a major issue for employers throughout Quebec.

Arcand reiterated his party's calls for federal compensation for agriculture workers, higher taxes on big tech companies and more healthcare funding.

The Liberals are also asking to be consulted during the development of Francois Legault government's action plan on the French language. The file is now in the hands of Immigration Minister and Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette.

When assigning the new responsibilities, Legault said that the issue of French in Quebec was "transpartisan."

"We are waiting to be consulted,'' said Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre Tuesday. "I think that the French language must be the priority at all times. That Francois Legault decides a year after taking power that he now makes it his priority, we are very happy."

St-Pierre, who is the party spokesperson on the protection of the French language, says she is open to suggestions from the government.

The only one so far that seems to be that of "reducing budgets to the Office québécois de la langue francaise (OQLF)," she lamented.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

With reporting from the Canadian Press.