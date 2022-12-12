Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work

Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that, at her request, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.

This line will serve the Cadillac, Langelier and Assomption metro stations, before continuing on to Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, the Montreal Heart Institute, the CHU Sainte-Justine Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre, Santa Cabrini Hospital, the Marie-Curie-Sklodowska Polish CHSLD, the Marie-Rollet and Dante CHSLDs, the Cabrini Polyclinic and the Maison-Saint-Joseph Residential Centre.

And starting this Monday, the free RTL-462 shuttle, which offers three departures per peak period from the Touraine and Mortagne park-and-rides, will extend its route to serve the above-mentioned institutions, with the exception of the Cabrini Polyclinic and the Maison-Saint-Joseph Residential Centre.

A departure has also been added on the 461 route from the South Shore. Thus, from Monday to Friday, it will be possible to take the shuttle as early as 4:40 a.m. at the Touraine incentive parking lot, and as early as 4:47 a.m. at the Mortagne parking lot, for a scheduled arrival at the Radisson terminus at 4:58 a.m.

Starting Jan. 9, the frequency of the exo-520 line will be increased to serve the Beloeil, Sainte-Julie and Radisson park-and-rides every 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes during peak hours.

The giveaway of two free transit passes to riders of select shuttles continues until Dec. 18.

