Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area

Laval firefighters were called to an industrial area Friday afternoon, where two trucks caught fire, causing a propane tank to explode.

The fire broke out at a roofing company on Dagenais Boulevard West near le Corbusier Boulevard and then spread to a neighbouring business, according to Laval’s fire department.

Photos from the scene shared by fire officials around 3:30 p.m. show flames shooting from a parking lot, where it appears tires were being stored, as several vehicles are parked nearby.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

⚠️INCENDIE EN COURS



Feu dans la cours arrière du 2000 Dagenais Ouest. Flammes apparentes. Le Code est 10-07, intervention nécessaire.



⛔️ Secteur à éviter#APLPOMPIER pic.twitter.com/jDfL2LYJux — APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 19, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation