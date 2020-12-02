MONTREAL -- Pro wrestling trailblazer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.

WWE announced the passing of the Hall of Famer on Wednesday morning.

Born Pierre Clermont in Montreal, Patterson rose to prominence as a wrestler in the Pacific Northwest and San Francisco area during the 1960s and 1970s before moving to the New York-based World Wrestling Federation in 1979.

He was the first-ever intercontinental champion for the WWF -- now known as WWE -- before transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role in the 1980s.

Patterson worked with wrestlers to help them develop the narrative beats of their matches and specialized in coming up with memorable finales.

He was also the inventor of the Royal Rumble, a signature event on the WWE schedule that was first held in Hamilton in 1988.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.