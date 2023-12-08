Probable gunshot shattered a window of a restaurant in Dorval on Friday

The window of a restaurant in Dorval, in Montreal's West Island, was shattered by what appears to have been a bullet late Friday night.

A few hours after the event, the Montreal police (SPVM) had not yet located a shell casing.

The event occurred around 5 a.m. at the restaurant located on Place Transcanadienne, near the intersection of des Sources Boulevard, in a commercial and industrial sector of Dorval.

SPVM police officers were informed of the event by a 911 call. They did not see anyone when they arrived, and the restaurant was closed at that time.

However, they were able to observe the damage caused to the window.

No one appears to have been injured.

A security perimeter was set up, and investigators, as well as forensic identification technicians, examined the scene.

The police also began searching for surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood to find out if images of suspects had been captured.

As of late morning, no arrests were made.