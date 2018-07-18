Prime Minister names new federal cabinet
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:30PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added new ministers to his expanded cabinet.
Six ministers had their portfolios changed, while five others -- three from Ontario -- were moved from the back benches.
Three MPs from Quebec were given new duties.
- Francois-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.
- Melanie Joly becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.
- Pablo Rodriguez is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.
The other MPs in cabinet
- Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers.
- Jim Carr becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources.
- Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
- Carla Qualtrough remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility.
- Amarjeet Sohi becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.
- Ontario MP Mary Ng is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection.
- Ontario MP Filomena Tassi becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus.
- British Columbia MP Jonathan Wilkinson is being appointed the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. He had been parliamentary secretary for environment.