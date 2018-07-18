Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added new ministers to his expanded cabinet.

Six ministers had their portfolios changed, while five others -- three from Ontario -- were moved from the back benches.

Three MPs from Quebec were given new duties.

  • Francois-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.
  • Melanie Joly becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.
  • Pablo Rodriguez is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.

 

The other MPs in cabinet

  • Former Toronto police chief Bill Blair is being appointed Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. This is a new position. He had been the federal point-person on cannabis legalization as parliamentary secretary to both the health and justice ministers.
  • Jim Carr becomes Minister of International Trade Diversification, a new title. He had been Minister of Natural Resources.
  • Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, he had been Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
  • Carla Qualtrough remains Minister of Public Services and Procurement but is being given the additional responsibility of Accessibility.
  • Amarjeet Sohi becomes Minister of Natural Resources, he had been Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.
  • Ontario MP Mary Ng is being appointed the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. She used to work in the PMO as director of appointments before winning in a 2017 byelection.
  • Ontario MP Filomena Tassi becomes the Minister of Seniors, a new position. She had been deputy whip of the Liberal caucus.
  • British Columbia MP Jonathan Wilkinson is being appointed the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. He had been parliamentary secretary for environment.