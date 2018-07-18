

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added new ministers to his expanded cabinet.

Six ministers had their portfolios changed, while five others -- three from Ontario -- were moved from the back benches.

Three MPs from Quebec were given new duties.

Francois-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, he had been Minister of International Trade.

Melanie Joly becomes Minister of Tourism, Official Languages, and La Francophonie. She had been Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Pablo Rodriguez is being appointed Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism. He had been the Liberal Whip.

