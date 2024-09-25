Presidents Cup gridlock: Ile Bizard traffic chaos frustrates commuters
Even before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, the only bridge in and out of Ile Bizard was backed up both ways.
The world’s top golfers are teeing off at the Presidents Cup this week. But the tournament is already causing chaos on the island, with commuters trapped in traffic, school drop-offs, and major deliveries disrupted.
For people stuck in the bottleneck, patience was running thin.
“Its been an hour,” one driver told CTV News.
“40 minutes … it’s a three-minute drive normally,” another said.
A woman driving her son to school was equally frustrated.
“We are suffering since 7 o’clock this morning.”
Almost everyone had important places to be. One woman was worried about being late to a scheduled surgery.
“I’m already stressed with what’s going on with my health, and now I have to worry about getting off the island.”
Others were running late to work and had to call their colleagues to let them know about the delay.
Despite the gridlock, several people told CTV News traffic was flowing faster today than yesterday.
On Tuesday, school drop-offs were delayed dramatically.
“My son has special needs so a 12-minute bus ride turned into a two and a half hour nightmare, which is completely unacceptable,” said parent Sonia Viel.
The borough’s plan was to open two lanes out of Ile Bizard today in hopes of reducing traffic - but Montreal police decided otherwise. A spokesperson said it would be more effective to open one lane out and two lanes in, at least for the morning rush.
However, the traffic plan can change at any moment, the spokesperson added, as police monitor newly installed traffic cameras.
Ile Bizard’s mayor isn’t happy about the adjustment. Doug Hurley says police checkpoints are what’s really slowing down drivers.
“That is something I’ve been against since day one, because I know this system would cause more problems than advantages.”
Only people with a vignette are allowed to drive onto the island.
Hurley says police have disrupted deliveries to grocery stores and pharmacies.
“People are not getting their medication…hopefully those things will be adjusted between now and the end of the week.”
He adds that starting tomorrow, up to 30,000 people will drive to Ile Bizard, many of them with no vignettes, just their tickets.
He wants them to know the police will be checking for both, and commuters should be prepared for potential delays.
