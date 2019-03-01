

CTV Montreal





Antoine Atallah, the president of the Liberal Party of Quebec, announced his resignation on Friday.

In a lengthy letter to his second-in-command Atallah said he was unhappy with the results of the Oct. 1, 2018 election that saw the Liberals become the official opposition, and said he was partially responsible.

Atallah also said he felt the party had become rather bureaucratic, and said it was now difficult for volunteer leaders to come up with a vision for the party and subsequently implement it.

He said, however, that the Liberal party's guiding principles were fundamentally different from the conservatism of the CAQ, and the Marxist authoritarianism of Quebec Solidaire.

Atallah said the Liberals should emphasize their role among French-speaking Canadians and their successful history in managing public finances while helping the most vulnerable in Quebec.

The resignation is effective March 8.