Quebec’s new Premier Francois Legault announced plans to introduce a new aid program for disaster victims Friday as the CAQ’s work began in earnest.

In a meeting with the media, Legault said he wants to remove bureaucracy and reduce delays for compensation.

Legault mentioned last year's spring flooding, saying some victims are still waiting on compensation. He also referred to the recent tornado in Gatineau, where he'll be heading in the afternoon.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, who is also the province’s public security minister, will have the mandate to oversee the new program.

Legault fielded questions on a wide range of subjects, from pot to religious symbols.

On marijuana, the premier repeated that he still thinks it's dangerous for developing brains, and specifically young people under 25. He said he wants to reduce consumption as much as possible.

Legault reiterated that the CAQ will go forward with legislation to raise the age limit to 21, saying, “We cannot do that overnight, but we will do it.”

Legault also repeated there are no plans to remove the contentious crucifix from the Blue Room at the National Assembly, despite plans to ban religious symbols for state employees in positions of authority.

He was also dismissive of the fact that Charles Taylor has slammed the CAQ's proposals on the matter.

In an interview with the CBC, Taylor, who is one of the authors of the Bouchard-Taylor report said the CAQ is being “either very ignorant or intellectually dishonest... They're using the report to do things the report condemned totally. It's a very dishonest operation.”

Taylor has previously distanced himself from the report he wrote a decade ago.

Legault said that didn’t matter.

“I think what is important is the reception of the Bouchard-Taylor report by the population,” he said. “There was good support, large support for this report. I understand that Mr. Taylor doesn’t support that report anymore, but still, the population, they agree with this report.”

Legault also defended his decision not to name a minister responsible for Anglophones, instead naming Christopher Skeete, the MNA for the Laval riding of Sainte-Rose as the person in charge of the Secretariat for English-speaking Quebecers. Legault said he absolutely wants to maintain links with the Anglophone community and has an open ear.