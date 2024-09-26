Premier Legault says Ottawa favours Ontario battery industry over Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault said on Thursday that the federal government has put Quebec at a disadvantage compared with Ontario in the battery industry.

In a news scrum, he said that the federal aid paid to industrial battery projects in Ontario far exceeded what had been allocated to Quebec, in particular to Northvolt.

On Wednesday, Ottawa warned Quebec against redistributing to other companies a block of energy reserved for the Swedish company Northvolt for its battery plant project in Montérégie.

Ottawa, which, like Quebec, has invested in the $7 billion project, suggests that withdrawing part of the guaranteed electricity supply would not bode well for the plant.