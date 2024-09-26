MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Premier Legault says Ottawa favours Ontario battery industry over Quebec

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, hold a prismatic cell as they pose with from left to right, co-founder and CEO, Northvolt North America Paulo Cerruti, Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne and co-founder, CEO, Northvolt Peter Carlsson, following an announcement that Northvolt Batteries North America will build a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant near Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, hold a prismatic cell as they pose with from left to right, co-founder and CEO, Northvolt North America Paulo Cerruti, Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne and co-founder, CEO, Northvolt Peter Carlsson, following an announcement that Northvolt Batteries North America will build a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant near Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec Premier François Legault said on Thursday that the federal government has put Quebec at a disadvantage compared with Ontario in the battery industry.

    In a news scrum, he said that the federal aid paid to industrial battery projects in Ontario far exceeded what had been allocated to Quebec, in particular to Northvolt.

    On Wednesday, Ottawa warned Quebec against redistributing to other companies a block of energy reserved for the Swedish company Northvolt for its battery plant project in Montérégie.

    Ottawa, which, like Quebec, has invested in the $7 billion project, suggests that withdrawing part of the guaranteed electricity supply would not bode well for the plant.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News