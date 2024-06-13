Premier Legault relaunches idea of third Quebec-Levis highway link

MONTREAL
    Quebec Premier Francois Legault comments on the report from the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec on mobility in Quebec City, Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Quebec City. Quebec Deputy premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault, left, looks on. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) Quebec Premier Francois Legault comments on the report from the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec on mobility in Quebec City, Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Quebec City. Quebec Deputy premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault, left, looks on. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.

    Premier Francois Legault announced today his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

    Legault says the so-called "third link" is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.

    The announcement comes a day after Quebec's pension fund manager -- Caisse de depot -- released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.

    The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.

    Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 13, 2024. 

