Premier Legault relaunches idea of third Quebec-Levis highway link

The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.

Premier Francois Legault announced today his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

Legault says the so-called "third link" is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.

The announcement comes a day after Quebec's pension fund manager -- Caisse de depot -- released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.

The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.

Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.