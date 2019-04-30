

Premier Francois Legault said the time for debate is over: it's time to redraw flood maps and ban people from building in areas at risk.

The premier made the comments Tuesday while touring a public security operations centre where employees are working around the clock to co-ordinate relief efforts.

Many flood victims this year and in 2017 said they were surprised because they did not believe they lived in flood zones. Some of them said flood zone maps of their neighbourhoods confirm that.

However Legault said that after two catastrophic years for flooding so close together, it's evident that flood zones have changed and maps need to be redrawn.

In addition, construction close to rivers and lakes needs to stop.

Quebec Solidaire's Manon Massé called for an emergency debate in the National Assembly to discuss the flooding.

Legault rolled his eyes at that idea, saying it was not necessary.

"It's not time for committees, and commissions, and (round)tables and forums. It's time for action. And I think we have all the resources to have an action plan and make sure that we find permanent solutions," said Legault.

He said the province would work with stakeholders to come up with new maps and regulations, but that the input of legislators was not needed.

"We do that with municipalities, with professionals, specialists who know what they are talking about. I don't think that Manon Massé and other politicians can be a lot of help drawing that," said Legault.

According to Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault the worst of the flooding is over in Quebec.

Floodwaters forced 10,000 people from their homes in recent weeks -- the majority of them in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.