    • PQ would win majority government, according to new Quebec poll

    Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (Jacques Boissinot/CTV News) Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (Jacques Boissinot/CTV News)
    The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government continues to tumble in Quebecers' voting intentions, according to a Léger poll. It also said the Parti Québécois (PQ) can now hope to form a majority government.

    The poll, published Wednesday by Québecor news media, shows that if a general election had been held between March 15 and 18, the PQ would have won 34 per cent of the popular vote. That's ahead of the CAQ, which now has just 22 per cent of Quebecers' support, three percentage points less than in the poll conducted a month earlier.

    Léger adds that the CAQ has lost 19 points in popular favour since the fall 2022 election that returned it to power.

    Since the PQ enjoys the support of 42 per cent of French-speaking poll respondents, it could possibly lead a majority government, according to the polling company.

    Québec Solidaire (QS) is in third place in voting intentions, with 18 per cent support, ahead of the Liberal Party (PLQ) at 14 per cent and the Conservative Party (PCQ) at 10 per cent.

     

    PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is seen by 32 per cent of respondents as the best potential premier, ahead of CAQ leader François Legault at 15 per cent and QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at 14 per cent.

    The poll was conducted a few days after Finance Minister Eric Girard tabled his budget on March 12, which includes a record $11-billion deficit. Among respondents, 58 per cent said it was a bad or very bad budget.

    The Léger survey was conducted online among 1,033 Quebecers aged 18 and over.

    House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

    Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

