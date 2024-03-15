PQ leader invokes the idea of a referendum after Trudeau's 'rebuff' on immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's refusal to grant Quebec full immigration powers is "bordering on contempt."

As a result, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is ready to support Premier François Legault if he moves forward with the idea of a referendum on immigration powers.

As part of a news conference on another subject on Friday in Montreal, the PQ leader said he was not surprised by the Prime Minister's "rebuff" of François Legault, who was demanding full immigration powers.

St-Pierre Plamondon said he found it "sad, even humiliating" that Quebec had to beg for immigration powers from the federal government, while the CAQ government enjoys a strong mandate.

Trudeau's "clear and resounding no" is "cavalier," according to the PQ leader, and "borders on contempt" towards Quebec's "legitimate" request.

"Faced with the response from the federal government, Legault must look at all his options. If it is his idea of a referendum specifically on immigration powers, I will be there to support him and collaborate," said St-Pierre Plamondon.