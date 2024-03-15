MONTREAL
Montreal

    • PQ leader invokes the idea of a referendum after Trudeau's 'rebuff' on immigration

    Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to the press in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks to the press in Montreal, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's refusal to grant Quebec full immigration powers is "bordering on contempt."

    As a result, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is ready to support Premier François Legault if he moves forward with the idea of a referendum on immigration powers.

    As part of a news conference on another subject on Friday in Montreal, the PQ leader said he was not surprised by the Prime Minister's "rebuff" of François Legault, who was demanding full immigration powers.

    St-Pierre Plamondon said he found it "sad, even humiliating" that Quebec had to beg for immigration powers from the federal government, while the CAQ government enjoys a strong mandate.

    Trudeau's "clear and resounding no" is "cavalier," according to the PQ leader, and "borders on contempt" towards Quebec's "legitimate" request.

    "Faced with the response from the federal government, Legault must look at all his options. If it is his idea of a referendum specifically on immigration powers, I will be there to support him and collaborate," said St-Pierre Plamondon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News