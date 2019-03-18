Featured Video
Power outages: About 115,000 lost electricity in the Montreal region Monday
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 4:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 7:45PM EDT
About 115,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in the greater Montreal region were in the dark Monday after during widespread blackouts in the area.
As of 7:30 p.m., that number had dropped to less than 100 clients across the province. The problem appears to be with a Hydro transmission station in the Saguenay region.
Latest Montreal News
- No charges for woman whose grandchildren were attacked by a dog in Montreal North
- Quebec hockey players use teamwork (and some muscle) to push bus
- Reliance on equalization not a factor in Quebec's low productivity rate: author
- Montrealer arrested in connection to murder of Hells Angel
- Opposition calls for better metro cop complaint system in wake of viral video