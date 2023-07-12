'Potential tornado' in Saint-Adele, Que. Tuesday: Environment Canada

Funnel clouds are shown forming over Saint-Adele, Que. on July 12, 2023. (CTV News/Dale Crockett) Funnel clouds are shown forming over Saint-Adele, Que. on July 12, 2023. (CTV News/Dale Crockett)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon