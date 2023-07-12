'Potential tornado' in Saint-Adele, Que. Tuesday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is investigating a "potential tornado" in Sainte-Adele, Que. after reports of ominous cloud formations poured in on Tuesday.

Images of the cone-shaped cloud were shared on social media as powerful storms swept through parts of Quebec. But it's not yet clear if the clouds constituted a tornado; the swirl has to touch ground in order to qualify.

No tornado alerts were issued Tuesday by Environment Canada, but on Wednesday the agency said it's looking into the matter.

We are currently investigating a potential tornado that may have occurred yesterday, Tuesday, July 11th, in the Sainte-Adèle area of the Laurentides region," reads a Wednesday morning Tweet from its Quebec branch.

"If you have any information or reports of damage, please contact us at QCstorm@ec.gc.ca."

There have been several funnel clouds spotted and tornado warnings issued in Quebec in the past two months.

A tornado warning was issued in western Quebec at the beginning of July, and residents in the Laurentians, Mirabel and Gatineau regions spotted funnel clouds forming at the end of June during a storm.

Several torrential rain warnings were administered across Quebec on Tuesday, with evacuation notices and states of emergency declared in the Eastern Townships and Quebec City.

The rain has since eased, with no warnings or alerts issued Wednesday morning.